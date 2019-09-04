Overall Dry Pattern for the Next Week

The above pic. is sunset at South Haven. You can see a cumulonimbus (thunderstorm) cloud to the left of the sun.

6-10 Day Temperature Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center

Here’s the 6-10 day temperature forecast from the Climate Prediction Center for Sept. 9-13. We’re expected to be slightly warmer than average in S. Lower Michigan and slightly cooler than average in the U.P. The mid-part of the country will be warm, while it cools a little in the West and Northeast.

Rainfall Forecast for Sept. 9-13 from the Climate Prediction Center

Above is the rainfall forecast from the Climate Prediction Center for Sept. 9-13. They expect rainfall to be slightlyi above average in Michigan. It’ll be dry in the South and west from the Pacific NW into the upper Midwest.

Someone asked if we had had a windy summer. I found 20 days this summer with an average wind of more than 10 mph. Since it’s usually windier in the day than at night…you could see that around 1/3rd of summer days were “breezy” – but pretty close to average.

I didn’t have time to mention this yesterday, but Sept. 3, 1946 it reached 32° in Grand Rapids, the earliest freeze we’ve ever had.