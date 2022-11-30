GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Climate Prediction Center has released its monthly national outlook for December, indicating which parts of the country have a better than average chance of being colder or wetter than usual.

An active La Nina pattern is likely at play when it comes to the likelihood of cooler-than-average areas. A La Nina usually allows for cool air to spill down across the northern Plains and approach the Great Lakes.

Long-range forecast models from the past several days have been hinting at a cold turn for West Michigan after Dec. 7.

Cooler than average outputs for the Great Lakes indicated for portions of December by long-range models.

Average highs for December bounce around 36 degrees for our area. Average lows are usually around 24 degrees. While each December can range wildly on snowfall (some as little as 1 inch others with more than 30 inches), average snowfall evens out to about 20.8 inches for the month.

Cooler-than-average conditions for a December match Storm Team 8’s winter outlook. Click here for a full comprehensive look as to what our experts are noticing for this upcoming winter season.

