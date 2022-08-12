The above pic. taken by Kyle Piers is damage from the Gaylord Tornado of May 20, 2022. Michigan averages 16 tornadoes per year. So far in 2022, the state has had just two tornadoes.

The Gaylord tornado was the strongest tornado in the world during the month of May. It was rated a strong EF3 with peak winds of 150 mph. The path length was nearly 18 miles and the twister was up to 200 yards wide (twice as wide as a football field is long. That same storm produced hail up to baseball-size.

Path of the Gaylord Tornado

Path of the Gaylord Tornado through the center of Gaylord

Here’s two maps from the National Weather Service showing the path of the Gaylord Tornado. This tornado resulted in 2 fatalities and 44 injuries.

Details of the Lake Fenton Tornado

The only other tornado in Michigan this year occurred on July 11th in Genesee and Oakland County. Called the Lake Fenton Tornado, this twister was much weaker than the Gaylord Tornado. It was rated EF0 with peak winds of 65 mph.

Damage from the Lake Fenton Tornado – NWS picture

Here’s damage from the Lake Fenton Tornado. The twister was on the ground for 9 minutes and traveled 7 1/2 miles. There were no injuries from this storm.

Tornadoes in the U.S. in 2022

The map above shows tornadoes in the U.S. so far this year. Leading the list is Mississippi with 113, followed by 104 in Texas and 80 in Alabama. Minnesota is in 4th place with 70 tornadoes – that’s surprising. Minnesota has had 5 TIMES the number of tornadoes this year as Oklahoma (14). Only 6 states have had zero tornadoes this year (DE, RI, MA, ME, AK and HI plus DC).

Side note: Washington D.C. is 68.34 sq. mi – Grand Rapids MI is 45.63 sq. miles. The population of Washington D.C. is smaller than Denver, Colorado and Indianapolis, Indiana. I visited Washington D.C. earlier this summer.

The full moon is out now – this full moon is a supermoon – the last supermoon of 2022 and it’s called the Sturgeon Moon.