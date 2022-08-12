The above pic. taken by Kyle Piers is damage from the Gaylord Tornado of May 20, 2022. Michigan averages 16 tornadoes per year. So far in 2022, the state has had just two tornadoes.
Here’s two maps from the National Weather Service showing the path of the Gaylord Tornado. This tornado resulted in 2 fatalities and 44 injuries.
The only other tornado in Michigan this year occurred on July 11th in Genesee and Oakland County. Called the Lake Fenton Tornado, this twister was much weaker than the Gaylord Tornado. It was rated EF0 with peak winds of 65 mph.
Here’s damage from the Lake Fenton Tornado. The twister was on the ground for 9 minutes and traveled 7 1/2 miles. There were no injuries from this storm.
The map above shows tornadoes in the U.S. so far this year. Leading the list is Mississippi with 113, followed by 104 in Texas and 80 in Alabama. Minnesota is in 4th place with 70 tornadoes – that’s surprising. Minnesota has had 5 TIMES the number of tornadoes this year as Oklahoma (14). Only 6 states have had zero tornadoes this year (DE, RI, MA, ME, AK and HI plus DC).
Side note: Washington D.C. is 68.34 sq. mi – Grand Rapids MI is 45.63 sq. miles. The population of Washington D.C. is smaller than Denver, Colorado and Indianapolis, Indiana. I visited Washington D.C. earlier this summer.
The full moon is out now – this full moon is a supermoon – the last supermoon of 2022 and it’s called the Sturgeon Moon.