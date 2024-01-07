Check out the high and low temperature forecast from the overnight run of the GFS model:

The model gives Grand Rapids highs in the mid 30s today-Wednesday, low 30s Thursday and Friday, upper 20s next Saturday and Sunday (and the high Sunday may be early morning), then a very cold week from the 15th to the 22nd.

The map above from the Weather Prediction Center shows the probability of 2″ or more of snow accumulation over the next 72 hours. The salmon colored area over Lower Michigan is an 80-90% chance.

Here’s the European model total snowfall forecast for this week – today thru next Saturday AM. The model gives much of West Michigan nearly a foot of snow. Heavy snowfall is forecast for much of Missouri, Illinois and northern Indiana.

We get some snow showers or flurries today – possibly mixed with a little rain…dry for the most part on Monday daytime….snow on Tuesday, heaviest north of Kent Co. Another system is likely late week.

Here’s the European model total snowfall forecast for the next 30 days. Keep that snow shovel or snowblower handy.

Here’s forecast high temps. for today (Sun.). We’ll be in the mid 30s today – average high for 1/7 is 32. Cool in the West – high of just 54 with showers in Phoenix. Arctic air is starting to seep into the upper MIdwest. Maine is cold and snowy.

Here’s forecast high temperatures for Saturday (1/13). Arctic air continues to push south and east. Forecast highs include 29 for Seattle – 59 in Phoenix, 6 below zero at Minot ND, 6 above zero in Duluth.

The latest 8-14 day outlook shows blue (a high chance of colder than average) over much of the U.S. For the seven days, only Maine and far southeast Florida are above average. The cold air should push all the way down through Florida in the latter part of this time period.

Here’s the latest G.R. NWS forecast discussion, a Michigan weather map and the latest Michigan weather observations. Grand Rapids is still at 3.2″ of snowfall for this winter season. Muskegon added 0.6″ of snow on Saturday, bringing their total up to 18.0″ for the season.

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Monday. There is a Slight Risk of a severe storm from SE Texas east to the Florida Panhandle. All severe weather parameters are possible, including a couple of isolated tornadoes.

