One more time: Snow possible this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After such a gorgeous stretch of weather in West Michigan, the idea of snow seems almost comical at this point — but light accumulating snow is in the forecast for Saturday night.

Snow in April and May isn't impossible in West Michigan. In fact, records show it has happened more than a few times.

Because it has been so warm and the ground is well past thawed, accumulations wouldn't be that high. Still, a clipper system like the one arriving this weekend usually can drop 1 to 3 inches of snow.

A meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids dug through the data to find that there has only ever been two other times since records began in 1892 that Grand Rapids has seen 3 inches of snow or more past April 16. Those dates were May 9, 1923, when 5.5 inches of snow fell, and May 10, 1902, when 5.5 inches of snow fell.

One of the reasons accumulating snow seems a bit more likely with this system is because it is expected to arrive overnight. This means the snow would have a chance to form when overnight temperatures have sunk into the 30s.

Already, Grand Rapids has seen more snow than usual this winter season. The final total is sitting at 81.3 inches, which is 6.4 inches more than a typical year.

Any snow that falls Saturday night into Sunday morning will be quick to melt, with 50s and 60s back on the horizon.

