October outlook: End to the rain in sight

(WOOD) — It's hard to ignore: temperatures in West Michigan have cooled.

West Michigan hit 80 degrees four times the first nine days of October, peaking Oct. 9 when we tied the record high of 84 degrees.

Temperatures have gone from well above to well below average the past four days. Last week marked the first cold day of the season, with high temperatures in the 40s and low temperatures in the 30s.

The pattern flip also means a return to drier conditions like we saw during much of the summer.

AN END TO THE SOAKING?

Since mid-August, rain gauges across Southwest Michigan filled up at an alarming rate. Areas between M-20 and I-94 had the heaviest soaking, with some spots registering double the normal amount of rainfall.

10 to 20 inches of rain the past two months have led to rainfall surplusses of 175 to 200% of normal.

Since Aug. 15, Grand Rapids has received slightly more than 15 inches of rain, and some locations in Muskegon County are close to 20 inches! In the span of just two months, we received 39 percent of our average annual precipitation.

Two month rainfall amounts.

Eleven of the past 20 days, we've received measurable rain.

WHAT'S AHEAD

Although there is still the chance of rain in the forecast this week (even the chance of the season's first snowflakes,) it will not be heavy rain. Most forecast models predict less than a half-inch of rain during the next ten days.

Model rainfall forecast then next ten days.

Even the latest 8-14 day precipitation forecast keeps Michigan on the dry side almost through the end of the month.

8-14 day precipitation outlook October 22-28

Hopefully we can carry that dry trend through Halloween for the trick-or-treaters.

