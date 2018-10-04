October in West Michigan: The 80s aren't over yet Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The end of September and the start of October have been wild, weather-wise.

Rounds of rain switched from downpours and mild temperatures to chilly mists from day to day. Some days, half of West Michigan would warm to near 80 degrees while the other half remained locked in the 50s.

And it's not over yet.

WARMUP ON THE WAY

Next week, an area of high pressure anchored off the coast of the Carolinas will boost our temperatures up to 80 degrees.

Unlike this past week, next week's string of 80s should be felt by everyone in West Michigan. Showers and storms are expected, too.

BLAME THE POLAR JET STREAM

The bouncing temperatures and weather rollercoaster we've been experiencing this week has a lot to do with the location of the polar jet stream on that given day. Each fall as the sun's angle begins to change, the polar jet stream starts sinking south from Canada. When this jet stream is north of us, we stay warm. When it dips down over us from Canada, our temperatures drop.

Next week, the polar jet stream jump far north of Michigan for three days, with high pressure at the surface near the Carolinas pumping in warm, humid air.

Air masses are expected to continue to battle it out over West Michigan during October, which means we will likely lean wetter than average for at least the first half of the month.

