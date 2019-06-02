NWS: Saturday hail largest since 2012 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Baseball-sized hail and damage caused by June 1, 2019, storms in Battle Creek. (Courtesy Jadon Carrasco , Kathy Meyer and Chuck Ahrens via the National Weather Service) [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The baseball-sized hail that fell in the Battle Creek area Saturday night was the largest the region has seen since 2012, the National Weather Service says.

Hail as large as 2.75 inches in diameter was reported in the Battle Creek area, the NWS Grand Rapids office said Sunday. There was also golf ball-sized hail in Jackson County and smaller hail throughout West Michigan as storms rolled through.

The last time West Michigan saw baseball-sized hail was in Mecosta County on July 4, 2012, the NWS says.

The hail smashed out the windows of cars and homes in Battle Creek and Climax, the NWS said, and dented metal roofs.

Other parts of West Michigan saw strong winds, including a gust of 55 mph that was measured at Big Sable Point near Ludington. Those winds knocked down trees and power lines in Mason, Allegan and Eaton counties.

The winds also caused thousands of power outages across the state, but by Sunday evening, power had been restored to most Consumers Energy customers in West Michigan.

14 Photos Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A June 1, 2019 photo shows the storm coming ashore in Grand Haven.

Photos: June 1, 2019 storms in W. MI A June 1, 2019 photo shows the storm coming ashore in Grand Haven. A photo of a tree fallen during the storm in Dorr Township in Allegan County on June 1, 2019. (Bruce Billings/Facebook). A photo of hail that has fallen in Wayland on June 1, 2019. (Kristi Hasper /Facebook) A photo of hail fallen in Wayland on June 1, 2019. (Kristi Hasper /Facebook) A photo of hail fallen in Battle Creek on June 1, 2019. (Wayne C. Wirgau /Facebook.) A June 1, 2019 photo shows the storm coming ashore in Grand Haven. A photo of a lawn littered with hail after a storm on June 1, 2019. (Nicole DeRushia /Facebook) A photo sent to ReportIt shows hail that damaged a chair in Battle Creek. Rene Rojas say the hail also killed a bird in her yard. (Rene Rojas/ ReportIt ) A picture of golf ball sized hail in the Battle Creek-area on June 1, 2019. (Courtesy of Haley Orr) A photo sent to Report It shows golf ball size hail in Battle Creek. (Gary Gregory/ ReportIt ) A photo sent to ReportIt shows the storm coming ashore in Ludington State Park. (Daniel Koschtial / ReportIt ) A photo sent to ReportIt shows some of the large hail that hammered Battle Creek. (Adam Metzger / ReportIt ) A photo sent to Report It shows large hail in Battle Creek. (Gary Gregory/ ReportIt ) A photo sent to Report It shows 2 inch hail that fell in Battle Creek. (Erik Ruger / ReportIt )

>>PHOTOS: June 1, 2019 storm in West Michigan

-----

Inside woodtv.com:

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Download the free Storm Team 8 weather app