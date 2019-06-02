NWS: Saturday hail largest since 2012
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The baseball-sized hail that fell in the Battle Creek area Saturday night was the largest the region has seen since 2012, the National Weather Service says.
Hail as large as 2.75 inches in diameter was reported in the Battle Creek area, the NWS Grand Rapids office said Sunday. There was also golf ball-sized hail in Jackson County and smaller hail throughout West Michigan as storms rolled through.
The last time West Michigan saw baseball-sized hail was in Mecosta County on July 4, 2012, the NWS says.
The hail smashed out the windows of cars and homes in Battle Creek and Climax, the NWS said, and dented metal roofs.
Other parts of West Michigan saw strong winds, including a gust of 55 mph that was measured at Big Sable Point near Ludington. Those winds knocked down trees and power lines in Mason, Allegan and Eaton counties.
The winds also caused thousands of power outages across the state, but by Sunday evening, power had been restored to most Consumers Energy customers in West Michigan.
