Grand Rapids was iced over after a night of freezing rain and sleet on Feb. 6. 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s official — 2019 is now the wettest year on record for Grand Rapids.

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said at 7 a.m. Sunday the ice and snow measured in their gauge broke the annual precipitation record.

As of Sunday, the 2019 total was 48.81 inches. It’s the most precipitation recorded in a year since records started in 1892, according to the NWS.

This year’s record breaks the previous record set in 2008 — 48.80 inches, the NWS said.