November warm stretch breaks new records

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The last few days have felt more like early September than the throws of mid-fall. Highs have soared into the 70s for several days. The abundant sunshine has made it feel like summer. The only dead giveaways that the warmth is out of place are barren trees and early sunsets.

This November heatwave is setting new records for both the amount of heat and the sheer duration.

HOW RARE ARE TEMPS THIS WARM?

Four climate sites recorded highs of 77 degrees on Monday; Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo and Lansing.

This is the latest 77 degrees that has ever occurred in the city of Grand Rapids. This is also only the third time ever 77 degrees was experienced in the month of November. The other two dates were on Nov. 2, 1938 and Nov. 5, 1975.

Traverse City recorded a high of 78 degrees, which is now their warmest November temperature on record.

HOW RARE IS A STRETCH OF WARMTH LIKE THIS?

What makes this November heatwave so significant is it’s duration. A stuck weather pattern has thrown the polar jet stream far to the north into Canada. This has allowed warm air to flood into the Great Lakes. Typically by early Fall, the polar jet stream will frequently track directly over Michigan, bringing bouts of cold and rounds of rain or snow.

The northerly track of the jet stream this week has pinned the cold air clear into northern Canada at our longitude, making it impossible for cold air to barrel in.

While a warm day or two in November is not uncommon, the fact that there have been five 70-degree days this month is very unusual.

The previous record for the number of 70s in November was four days. That only happened three other times in Grand Rapids; once in 2015, 2008, and 1938.

Kalamazoo has also set a record number of 70-degree days for the month with the tally coming in at five. Lansing tied for number of 70-degree days at five.

The warm weather is expected to continue Tuesday before a sharp cut-off back to highs in the 40s and 50s. This means 2020 will likely go down as having the most 70s on record for the month for all three locations.

The amount of sunshine has also been quite high. Most Novembers only feature a maximum stretch of three to four days in a row of mostly sunny conditions. This November has seen several days with more than 70% possible sunshine.

A lot of the cloud cover that occurs in November is lake effect, but since the cold air has been blocked from the state for this stretch it’s also acted to keep the skies sunnier than usual, too.