The top pic. is snowmaking overnight at Bittersweet Ski Area. Today (Wed.) is opening day at Bittersweet – they are open from noon until 10 pm. Plainwell/Otsego had the most snow over the last several days, around 8-9″ and with cool temperatures, Bittersweet has been making snow night and day. So, for late November, conditions are very good.

At Cannonsburg Ski Area, the Winter Wonderland Forest opens Friday. Up north, Treetops is opening today (Wed.) from 4-8 pm. They’ve had a solid 9″ of new snow. In the U.P., Ski Brule near Iron River is open. Pine Knob in Clarkston MI has opened. Crystal Mountain will open on Friday. Caberfae will be open this Saturday and Sunday.

So far this month of November has been 0.2 degrees cooler than average. We’ve had 1.67″ of precipitation and that’s 1.25″ below average. Snowfall has been quite variable, with just 1.7″ this month in Grand Rapids and 13.2″ in Muskegon. We’ve had above average sunshine (45.8% for Nov. 1-28). So far this month, we’ve had 16 days with more than 45% sun and that included 6 days with more than 95% sunshine.

Looks like December starts on the mild side with temperatures a touch above average for the first 2-3 weeks of the month. It looks to me like we’ll see a turn toward a colder pattern around or shortly before Christmas and January could turn out to be a chilly month.

The high temperature of 29 on Tue. was the coldest high temp. of the season so far. It won’t be quite as cold for the next 10 days.

So far, this has been a relatively quiet month for severe weather. In the last 32 days, the U.S. has had 22 tornadoes (most brief and weak and most on Nov. 20th), 36 reports of wind damage and just 7 reports of severe criteria hail (1″ in diameter or greater). However, there will be severe storms in SE Texas Thursday PM with a few tornadoes possible along with large hail and strong winds. SPC says: “Scattered storms, some severe, will be possible during the day on Thursday, mainly over southeast Texas. A couple tornadoes will be possible during the day. Otherwise, marginal hail will be possible extending northward into parts of Oklahoma.”

The Wood TV8 crew in the Holiday Parade of Lights in Holland (Nov. 28, 2023)

I had a great time with the morning team in the Holland Parade of Lights Tuesday evening. As usual, that cute kid in the middle of the back row stole the show! Literally thousands of people where there to see over 75 entries in the parade and Santa himself at the end of the parade. Remember the heated sidewalks in downtown Holland on 8th St. make it easy to get around. The restaurants were full. I stopped to buy a little treat for Mrs. Steffen.

Snowfall Monday/Monday night:

Nice Great Lakes satellite loop from Tuesday showing the lake-effect clouds coming off the Great Lakes. The Keg Tree?? Awesome light pillars.