The Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) was visible overnight. The top pic. is the aurora at Kouw Park, Holland Mi. Photos taken around 11pm Monday Night by Chuck Hozer.

KP-Index – up to 6.7 at 2 am

The KP-index climbed to 6.7. That’s strong enough to be seen in West Michigan. It’s best to get far away from artificial light. As I type this at 2:30 am – the temperatures are in the mid-upper 40s, so grab a jacket if you head out to look for the Aurora.

Incredible aurora a couple nights ago in Norway. Rare pink aurora from Nov. 2022. Aurora in Muskegon.