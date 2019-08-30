Northern Lights may shine during Labor Day weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Northern Lights may be visible over Michigan this weekend, but you’ll have to know where to go if you want a chance of seeing them.

The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued Geomagnetic Storm Watches for Saturday and Sunday. The scale of a Geomagnetic Storm Watch ranges from G1 (minor) to G5 (extreme). The watch for Saturday is a G1, and the watch for Sunday is a G2. A higher watch on the scale means areas farther to the south have a better chance of seeing the lights.

On Saturday night into Sunday morning, the far northern part of the Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula will have the best chance of seeing the Northern Lights. It looks like showers will impact visibility the southern part of the Lower Peninsula, and the likelihood of seeing the Aurora Borealis will be lower in those areas anyway. If you want to have a chance of seeing the Northern Lights on Saturday night, the Upper Peninsula will likely be the best place to be.

The chances of seeing the Northern Lights will be better Sunday night into Monday morning. The Aurora will be visible farther to the south, including West Michigan. Additionally, the overnight period into Monday morning is looking dry and partly cloudy.

For the best viewing, head to a dark spot free of light pollution and look north.