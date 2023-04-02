The North Little Rock Tornado has been given a preliminary rating of EF3 (high end EF3). The twister was on the ground continuously for 30 miles and was up to 600 yards wide. By comparison, a football field is 100 yards long goal line to goal line.

Preliiminary Storm Survey Report from the Little Rock AR NWS

The tornado was on the ground for 35 minutes, traveling at an average speed of 51 mph. There was only one fatality. Fifty-four victims were admitted to hospitals…probably more than that self-treated.

There were four fatalities in the Wynne AR tornado. That tornado and others that occurred on March 31 have not been rated yet. The NWS has three survey teams out assessing damage thiiis Sunday afternoon.