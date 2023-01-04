There is no sign of any Arctic air coming our way in the next 10 days. The map above is the latest 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 11-17. As you can see, most all the contiguous U.S. is expected to be warmer than average. In January, high temperatures are in the low 30s with average low temperatures near 20.

This is the 8-14 day precipitation forecast for the same period, January 11-17. Below average precipitation is expected and I’ll add below average snowfall. That would make sense. When it’s warmer than average, more of the precipitation falls as rain instead of snow and it’s not cold enough for lake-effect snow to develop.

This is not to say that we won’t get any snow, just that odds favor less than average. Also, keep in mind that as long as the temperature falls below freezing at night, ski areas can turn on the snow guns and make snow, so they may be open even with temperatures a little above average and little natural snowfall.

In the above map…you can see the “Above” over California. They have another “atmospheric river” headed their way.

Flood watches have been issued for much of California for up to 2-4″ of rain in the valleys and an incredible 8-10″ in the coastal mountains. These heavy rains will again produce widespread flooding. On the other hand, these heavy rains will continue to help refill the reservoirs, which have been running on the low side.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Wednesday 1/4/23

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for today (Wed. 1/5). You can see the Slight Risk Area from Florida up into SE Alabama and Georgia. Look out west…something you rarely see – a Marginal Risk of a severe wind report along the California Coast.

SPC says: “Coastal central/northern CA… Strong warm advection will occur just off the surface and well ahead of the cold front, resulting in widespread precipitation throughout the day over much of central and northern CA. As cooling aloft persists overnight, profiles will eventually become conducive for SBCAPE to develop, primarily along the coastal counties of central/northern CA. This is forecast to occur after 10 PM, and there may be a window of time where shear profiles remain strong coincident with SBCAPE around 100-200 J/kg after 06Z. As such, convectively enhanced wind gusts may occur, as flow just off the surface will likely exceed 50 kt. (58 mph).

Snow for N Lower Michigan and the U.P. Watch for slick spots Wed. night/Thu. AM

The higher elevations in the Sierra Nevada Mtns. could see 4-7 FEET of snowfall.

Video of the Macon Co. tornado in Illinois yesterday. More pics. of the Illinois tornadoes.

ALSO: Yesterday (Tue. Jan. 3) we had the latest sunrise of the year (except for a few days right before the November time change to Standard Time). Sunrise was at 8:14 am in downtown Grand Rapids and 8:17 am in Muskegon. Daylight is slow to increase in January, but we do gain 51 minutes of daylight during the month.

We’re right about at the full moon. Unfortunately, our persistent clouds will continue to prevent us from seeing it. We had 0% sunshine in G.R. again on Tuesday. I call this cloudy pattern the “stratus quo”. We have yet to see our first minute of sunshine in 2023.

The water temperature of Reeds Lake is 34°.

At 11 pm – the temperature was 57° at Kalamazoo and 40° in Grand Rapids (warm front got up to Barry County. The high temp. at Michigan City IN was 61°.

