No cooldown in sight for West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — September started off cool — until Tuesday hit.

High temperatures were in the 60s for four of the first ten days of September.

During the past two weeks, 11 days have recorded below average temperatures.

Tuesday’s high of 86 degrees was the warmest temperature in Grand Rapids since Aug. 21. Kalamazoo topped that mark with their 11th 90-degree day of 2019. However, it’s the only 90 degree temperature recorded outside of July.

So far, Grand Rapids has hit or broken the 90-degree mark seven times this year, with the hottest temp of 92 degrees on July 20. Note the huge fluctuation during the past eight years; zero to 32 days of 90-degree highs is quite a range.

There are signs West Michigan may not be done with the 90-degree heat. After a slight cooldown towards the end of the week that will last through the weekend, the upper air pattern indicates the potential of a strong warming trend.

A quick moving trough will cross through the Great Lakes this weekend.



An impressive upper level ridge is expected to build across the eastern United States next week.

Upper level ridge builds across the Eastern U.S. nest week.

This almost always brings warmer than average temperature south of the ridge, which is reflected in the latest 8-14 day temperature outlook.

The bullseye of warmest temps relative to average are centered over the Great Lakes.

Typically during this time frame, the average high is only 70 degrees. To hit 90 degrees is rather unusual, but not unprecedented. Just look at the blazing September heat wave of 2017. Not only did we set a record high for each day, those temperatures were the hottest of 2017. We came within 4 degrees of hitting 100 on Sept. 23!

I do not expect to see that magnitude of warmth, but a 90 degree reading or two is possible. The European model high temperature forecast for next Tuesday and Wednesday hint to it.

European model forecast high temperature for Tuesday September 17



European model forecast high temperature for Wednesday September 18

So the Augtember weather will stick around for a while until the inevitable cool of fall descends over Michigan.

