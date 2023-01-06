The map above is the total precipitation forecast by the Weather Prediction Center in the next week. As you can see 1/10th inch or less in the Great Lakes. We can safely say, no storms in the coming 7 days and that means generally good driving conditions, pretty much statewide. A rainy system looks like it will stay mainly south of the Ohio River this weekend.

Tuolumne Mountains in California – about 6 feet of snow on the ground here

The Atmospheric River continues to pound the West Coast states with strong wind, heavy rain and mountain snows that will be measured in feet instead of inches. The pic. above was taken in a sunny period between snowstorms. Side note: Link to video of the famous 1997 flood in Yosemite National Park.

Snow on the ground across the contiguous U.S. and southern Canada

Here’s a map showing the amount of snow on the ground across the West, Midwest and New England. Here’s a summary of the midweek storm that produced heavy of snow from Colorado to Upper Michigan. Look at the 160 mph wind gust on top of Palisades Tahoe Summit. 11.68″ of rain fell at Camino CA and 10.98″ at Santa Cruz. Snowfall totaled 54″ at Mammoth Mt. CA, 52″ at Sundance UT and 27″ at Fulton SD. Up to 18″ fell in Nebraska, 13″ in NW Iowa and up to 11″ in NW Wisconsin.

Snow on the ground in (mostly Upper) Michigan: 33″ Painesdale, 32″ five miles WNW of Michigamme, 28″ Munising and Hrman, 26″ Ishpeming, 25″ Ironwood, Bergland Dam and Greenland, 24″ S. Ste. Marie and Marquette, 23″ Sawyer and Paulding, 22″ Watton, 21″ Champion, 20″ Hancock, 16″ Amasa, 14″ Pickford, Houghton and Harvey, 12″ Newberry and Watersmeet, 11″ Green Garden, 10″ Iron Mt., 7″ Drummond Island, 6″ Norway, 5″ Gaylord and Cheboygan (most in Lower MI), 4″ Onaway, 2″ E. Jordan and Mancelona, 1″ Houghton Lake.

The warmest temperature in the U.S. on Thursday was 87 at Fort Lauderdale FL and the coldest was -21 at Daniel WY.

As I type this, there are 63,554 customers without power in CA.

Ski resorts are open and will continue to be open in N. Lower and in Upper Michigan. Check with resorts in S. Lower Michigan. It will get cold enough for resorts to make snow over the weekend, and they should be open for business later this coming weekend and next week.



8-14 Day Temperature Outlook for Jan. 13-19

The warmer than average (average high temp. is low 30s) pattern will continue into the middle of the month. On the good side, this means mainly dry roads and we’re saving $$ on our heating bills.

It’s the World of Winter in G.R. this weekend (through early March).

If clouds were money, West Michigan would be the richest place on Earth. Since Nov. 30, Grand Rapids has had just 10.4% of possible sunshine. In the last week, we’ve had less than 1% of possible sunshine. We should see a little sun this weekend.

New (golf) cart at the Veterans Home on Monroe NW

Final note: Recently, I had the pleasure of attending the presentation of a new and awesome cart to the Veterans Home on Monroe NW. The cart comes from money raised by the Bowlers to Veterans Link, a group that’s been helping veterans since 1942 (80 years). Thanks to the Brunswick Corporation for their help with this project. The cart will be able to carry veterans at the facility around the grounds, up to Grotto Park and across to Riverside Park.