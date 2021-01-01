New Year’s Day storm bringing icy mix to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through early Saturday morning as a major winter storm system reaches West Michigan.
Several hours of freezing rain, sleet and snow will create hazardous travel conditions and the potential for widespread power outages beginning New Year’s Day.
The icy mixture of precipitation is moving south to north. The system should arrive along and south of the I-94 corridor by mid-morning Friday and head north, reaching the I-96 corridor by mid-day.
With temperatures near or below freezing, there is the potential for 1/4” to 1/3” of ice buildup on surfaces. The most significant icing will happen along and south of a line from Lansing to Hastings to Plainwell and Allegan to the south. This means major metro areas, like Kalamazoo, Battle Creek over to Detroit will face the greatest threat for the most significant icing.
Areas north of Grand Rapids will see mostly snow from this system, with 2-4 inches of snow likely from northern Kent County to the north.
Consumers Energy crews are on standby in the event of power outages.
Storm Team 8 is tracking the storm system. Check back on woodtv.com and watch News 8 throughout the day for updates.
—–
Inside woodtv.com: