New Year’s Day storm bringing icy mix to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through early Saturday morning as a major winter storm system reaches West Michigan.

Several hours of freezing rain, sleet and snow will create hazardous travel conditions and the potential for widespread power outages beginning New Year’s Day.

If you have to be out and about today, best to do it this morning. This afternoon, southern Lower Michigan will begin to see a mix of snow and light freezing rain that will result in hazardous travel into the overnight hours. #wmiwx #miwx pic.twitter.com/8ppnAj6eDc — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) January 1, 2021

The icy mixture of precipitation is moving south to north. The system should arrive along and south of the I-94 corridor by mid-morning Friday and head north, reaching the I-96 corridor by mid-day.

With temperatures near or below freezing, there is the potential for 1/4” to 1/3” of ice buildup on surfaces. The most significant icing will happen along and south of a line from Lansing to Hastings to Plainwell and Allegan to the south. This means major metro areas, like Kalamazoo, Battle Creek over to Detroit will face the greatest threat for the most significant icing.

(A Jan. 1, 2021 model shows the expected ice accumulation across West Michigan.)

Areas north of Grand Rapids will see mostly snow from this system, with 2-4 inches of snow likely from northern Kent County to the north.

(A Jan. 1, 2021 map shows predicted snowfall through Saturday morning.)

Consumers Energy crews are on standby in the event of power outages.

