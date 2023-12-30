While Michigan had a fairly average year for tornadoes (more on that in another thread), Illinois had a near record 120 tornadoes in 2023. That’s 4 shy of the record year of 2006. Many of the tornadoes were in northern Illinois, not too far away from us. The preliminary count for tornadoes in Michigan is 19 (average is 16). Sometimes timing is everything and as systems move across the U.S., there is a often a maximum number of tornadoes from mid-afternoon into the evening, when the air is warmest and least stable. The top pic. (from Bob Waszak shows 2 tornadoes (the Elgin IL tornado and the Plato Township IL tornado on July 12, 2023. There were 13 tornadoes that afternoon in northern Illinois. Ten were rated EF0 and 3 were rated EF1 that day.

Thanks to the Storm Prediction Center and the Chicago National Weather Service for the graphic above. The 120 tornadoes was 3 1/2 times the number of tornadoes that occurred in Illinois in 2022 (36). A look at the severe weather count from the Storm Prediction Center, it looks like Illinois had more tornadoes than any other state in 2023. Data shows Illinois with 699 reports of wind damage and 303 reports of large hail (1″ in diameter or greater) in 2023.

There were 83 tornado fatalities in the U.S. in 2023, similar to the 80 deaths recorded in 2022. Four tornado deaths occurred in Illinois in 2023 and two in Michigan (on Aug. 24).

Preliminary data shows 29 tornadoes were ranked EF3 and only 2 EF4. We did not have an EF5 rated tornado in 2023.

Map showing tornadoes in Illinois in 2023. Note that most of them were in northern and central Illinois with not as many in southern Illinois.

ALSO: Major ice storm in North Dakota. There is no ice on Lake Michigan this Saturday AM and no ice on Lakes Erie, Ontario and St. Clair. Ice cover is less than 1% of Lake Superior and Lake Huron. Heavy rain and high mountain snows continue to pound California.