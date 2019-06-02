Storms bring hail, power outages in W. MI
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Severe storms rushed through West Michigan Saturday, dropping hail on some areas and knocking out power to thousands.
Many areas were under a severe thunderstorm watch Saturday night, but those were canceled by 11 p.m.
Hail was reported around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Battle Creek area. The National Weather Service says quarter-size hail hit southwestern Michigan. Many people shared photos of the hail on social media.
The storm knocked down trees and power lines in southwest Michigan, particularly in Allegan and Barry counties.
Just over 19,000 people and businesses statewide were without power late Saturday night, including many in West Michigan. By Sunday afternoon, power was back to the majority of those affected.
24 Hour News 8 did not hear any reports of injuries.
