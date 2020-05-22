Most rivers crest in W. MI, slowly start to fall

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Most rivers in West Michigan have crested and are starting to slowly fall after last week’s heavy rains.

In Grand Rapids, the Grand River was expected to crest at 19.5 feet early Friday morning. It’s about a foot below the crest during the flooding in February 2018, according to the National Weather Service.

The Grand River is now falling at Ionia, but still rising in the Grand Rapids area. For river forecasts see: https://t.co/ENvTzkNBt9 #miwx #wmiwx pic.twitter.com/6RREQhgNeO — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) May 21, 2020

NWS issued Flood Warnings for most area rivers, including the Grand, Thornapple, Kalamazoo, Portage and Muskegon rivers. More information on river forecasts can be found online.

The high waters have prompted the closures of some roads. As of Friday morning, the Kent County Road Commission said the following roads are closed:

Konkle at Jupiter

Riverpoint at Indian

Bailey Park at Purchase

Canright at Briggs

4 Mile Rd at Briggs

68 th St between Pratt Lake and Wingeier

St between Pratt Lake and Wingeier Pratt Lake between 64 th St and 68 th St

St and 68 St Conservation between Fero and McCabe

Jackson St between M-21 and Grand River Dr

Grand River Dr between Oberley to Montcalm

Ashley between M-44 and 7 Mile Rd

Summit between 12 Mile Rd and 13 Mile Rd

Ritchie between 19 Mile Rd and Egner

Olin Lakes between M-46 and Solon

Drivers are advised to obey all traffic barricades and do not move any road closure barricades. Drivers who do see water covering the roadway are advised to “turn around, don’t drown.”

On Thursday, President Donald Trump signed an emergency declaration to help coordinate federal disaster relief efforts. It comes after floodwaters overtook two dams in central Michigan, causing extensive damage.