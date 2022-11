Most of West Michigan will see 1-3″ of snow tomorrow (Tue.). This will accumulate on the grass and on lesser-traveled roads. A good portion of the snow will melt on more heavily-traveled roads due to some expected road salt and the heat from the friction of the car tires, but some slick spots are possible on main roads, too.

Some more significant snow is likely from Thursday to Saturday from mainly lake-effect – as even colder air moves into Michigan.

More later…I’ve got an errand to run.