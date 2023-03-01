Another round of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes is likely across the South over the next three days.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Wednesday, March 1

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for today/tonight (Wed. March 1). There is a Slight Risk Area (in yellow on the map above) from northeast Texas to southern Tennessee and northwest Alabama. That’s surrounded by a Marginal Risk Area (in dark green on the map) from Texas to the Smoky Mountains. SPC says: “Severe thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday from northeast Texas through the Mid-South and into Middle Tennessee, with a threat of hail, damaging wind, and a couple of tornadoes.“

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Thursday, March 2

An even greater risk of severe thunderstorms will come on Thursday. The Outlook Map shows a large Enhanced Risk Area (in orange on the map) from northeast Texas east to cover most of Mississippi. The Slight Risk Area from East Texas to ar NW Georgia. SPC says: “A regional severe-thunderstorm outbreak appears possible across parts of the southern Plains into the ArkLaTex and ArkLaMiss regions, with tornadoes, damaging wind, and hail all possible.”

I wouldn’t be surprised if this was upgraded a Moderate Risk Area for tomorrow and maybe Friday as well. The severe weather threat should calm down for the weekend.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Friday, March 3, 2023

The Severe Weather Outlook Map for Friday shows the severe threat shifting to the east, across much of Alabama, Georgia and S. Carolina north to eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia. SPC says: “An intense cyclone is forecast to move northeastward from the Ozark Region toward the lower Great Lakes through the day on Friday…very strong deep-layer flow/shear will support a damaging-wind and/or tornado threat with any robust convection along/ahead of the cold front.”

The severe weather will stay south and southeast of Michigan. However, we’re likely to get snow and rather strong general winds on Friday.

I’ve said many times that if there is a good time to be in a colder than average pattern here in Lower Michigan, it’s March to early May. First, a cool pattern will keep the blossoms and flowers from coming out too soon, leaving them susceptible to a frost or freeze. Second, it keeps the warm, humid Gulf of Mexico air south of us and this means the threat of severe weather on most days will be south of Michigan.

Keep in mind that a relatively brief surge of warm, humid air can bring the tornado threat into Lower Michigan for a few spring days. In 1965, March was a cold month in Michigan. Most days had high temperatures in the 30s…but…then it got warm and we had the big Palm Sunday Tornado Outbreak on April 11.

Sea Surface Temperature difference from average (anomaly)

The map above shows the difference of sea-surface water temperatures from average (anomaly). Yellow, orange and red indicate areas that have warmer than average water temperatures and blue areas indicate where the water is cooler than average for the start of March.

First…bye bye La Nina. We’ve been in the third year of La Nina, which is characterized by cooler than average water temperatures along the Equator in the Pacific Ocean west of South America. There is still some blue in the Central Pacific along the Equator, but the relatively warmer water si expanding west of South America.

You can see the colder than average water off North American from SE Alaska to NW Mexico. Warmer than average water covers much of the Gulf of Mexico and North Atlantic. This pattern tends to keep a mean trough along the West Coast and a ridge over the southeast U.S. The pattern is conducive to a relatively active severe weather season. I expect an above average number of tornadoes and severe storms from the Southern Plains to the Ohio Valley and south to the Gulf of Mexico.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook for March 8 – 14

Look at all that blue on the map above. Those are areas expected to be cooler than average for the 2nd week of March. I’ve written before on the blog that expected a cool pattern for the middle of March.