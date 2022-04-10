A bright fireball (bright meteor) lit up the sky last night around 9:39 pm (4/9/22). The meteor was seen from at least 8 states from Michigan to South Dakota. I checked the log at the American Meteor Society and there were entries from Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Walkerville, Norton Shores, Weidman, Whitehall, Fremont and two entries from Oshtemo. There were nearly 200 posted sightings of the meteor as I write this.

The meteor (shooting star) is on the left.

As with most meteors, we think this one exploded and burnt up as it came into the Earth’s atmosphere. We have no news of anyone finding a fragment. We were lucky to see it. This weather pattern has been so cloudy that star-gazing time has been quite rare. (Video courtesy of Earthcam).