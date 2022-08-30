There are more customers without power this afternoon in Michigan (387,867) than in all the other 49 states plus the U.S. territories COMBINED (78,351). It may take until Thursday to get everyone back online after general 40-70 mph thunderstorm winds downed trees and power lines throughout much of S. Lower Michigan.

As of 2 pm, there were 106,422 Consumers Energy customers without power – down from about 160,000. Customers without power by county as of 2 pm Tue.: Jackson 19,251, Calhoun 18,457, Kalamazoo 11,589, Allegan 7,075, Ingham 6,513 and Kent 5,655.