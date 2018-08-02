Moon will cooperate for Perseid meteor shower Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky in Jenison. (Courtesy Jason Sikkema via Facebook/Aug. 9, 2016) [ + - ] Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved In this photo taken with long exposure, a Perseid meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower in El Escorial, outside Madrid, in the early hours of Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) [ + - ]

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The peak of the annual Perseid meteor shower is swinging in on a weekend this year.

The meteors will be most active across our skies Aug. 11 through Aug. 13.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

>>App users: Click here for graphs with more information

The moon phase during the shower this year, a waxing crescent, should make for excellent meteor viewing. The small sliver of moon provides very little light compared to a full moon. The moon will feature less than 10 percent illumination during the meteor shower.

It will also sink below the horizon early each evening, allowing for even darker skies when the shower is best visible in the pre-dawn hours.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Also keep an eye out for the planet Mars, which will blaze brightly in the sky. Mars is undertaking a close pass to earth, making it look extra spectacular.

Head to a dark location away from city lights for best viewing of the meteor shower. Be sure to give your eyes at least 20 minutes to acclimate to the dark for the best chance at spotting a meteor zipping across the skies. When setting up your viewing spot, be sure to look north.

The Perseid meteor shower got its name from the constellation Perseus. That's because the meteors will look as if they are radiating out from that constellation each night. Despite that, the constellation has nothing to do with why the meteor shower happens.

>>App users: Ellen Bacca answers your questions about the Perseids

The Perseids are formed by Earth passing through the path of Comet Swift-Tuttle. The debris streaming in the wake of the comet looks to us like shooting meteors.

Comet Swift-Tuttle is the largest object to repeatedly pass by the earth and it does so every year. That's why this is meteor shower happens annually.

Keep an eye on the forecast: If clouds move in, it could ruin our chances of seen any "shooting stars."