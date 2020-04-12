Monday system will bring rain, some snow, high winds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spring in West Michigan can have all sorts of weather. Last week brought severe storms, our first day with temperatures in the 70s for the year, golf-ball sized hail and even some snow.

Another storm system is set to move into the area Monday, producing strong winds, widespread rain, light snow and falling temperatures.

An area of low pressure to our southwest will lift to the northeast and strengthen over the next 24 hours. The system will pass over Michigan during the day Monday. Strong winds will build and cooler air will rush in.

Rain showers will become more widespread Sunday evening. By midnight, most areas will be seeing light to moderate rain. The steady rain will continue into the early morning hours before tapering off into scattered showers. A widespread half-inch to inch of rain is expected by noon Monday.

Radar | Weather alerts

Temperatures will hold fairly steady in the 50s overnight. A cold front will sweep through Monday morning and cause temperatures to plummet. By the afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 30s to around 40 and “feels-like” temperatures will be in the upper 20s. The cooler temperatures will transition some of the lingering rain into light snow.

The main story Monday will likely be the winds. A high wind advisory has been issued for all of West Michigan, starting at 8 a.m. Monday and continuing to 8 p.m. Monday.

Winds will sharply increase Monday morning. By the afternoon, sustained winds will be from the west at 25 mph to 35 mph. There could be wind gusts as high as 50 mph to 60 mph. This will be enough to knock down tree limbs or down power lines. Scattered power outages will be likely.

Power outage map | Webcams

With the strong winds will come the large waves on Lake Michigan. The water levels are still extremely high, so any wind event can lead to problems along the lakeshore. A lakeshore flood warning has been issued for all the counties along the lakeshore, starting at 5 a.m. Monday and continuing until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Waves could build as high as 12 feet. Significant flooding along the lakeshore and beach erosion are likely.

Skies will begin to clear Monday evening and winds will calm down considerably by Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be cooler than normal for most of the week, and there will be a few chances for flurries or light snow.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Download the free Storm Team 8 weather app