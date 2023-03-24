A significant severe weather outbreak is likely later today, centered over the Lower Mississippi Valley. The Storm Prediction Center has a Moderate Risk Area (in red on the map above) for SE Arkansas, NE Louisiana and NW Mississippi. Surrounding the Moderate Risk is an Enhanced Outlook Area (in orange on the map above). That’s surrounded by a Slight Risk Area (in yellow on the map above) that comes up to the Ohio River. That’s surrounded by a Marginal Outlook (in dark green on the map above) that covers much of Southern Indiana.

Probability of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point. Hatched Area is at least a 10% chance of a strong tornado (EF2 and above) within 25 miles of a given point

SPC says: ***Tornado Outbreak Possible Across Portions of the Mid Mississippi Valley Friday Evening*** “An outbreak of severe weather is expected from the Lower Mississippi Valley toward the lower Ohio Valley Friday afternoon and evening. Tornadoes, strong to potentially intense, as well as damaging winds and hail are expected.