The top picture taken Wednesday shows downtown Holland. You can see a man cleaning the clock on the old bank building. Would you want that job? I certainly salute the guy who has that responsibility. While Holland has a snow melting system along 8th Street, our Tuesday snow melted quickly as temperatures rebounded to the low 50s on Thursday.

Average temperatures for the first week of November are in the low 50s and we should be pretty close to that through the weekend. No big storms on the horizon, but we will get some scattered showers. The first chance of rain is today with the best chance this afternoon and early tonight. That means a shower is possible for the Football Frenzy playoff games this evening.

After that, most of the weekend will be dry. We’ll have a chance of showers again late Sunday night into early Monday night…then dry on Tuesday with a chance of a few showers Wednesday into Thursday. Here’s Lower Michigan and Midwest radar:

As I write this early Friday AM – there are still 197 Consumers Energy customers without power in Muskegon County and 6 in Ottawa County.

A series of storms is hitting the Pacific Northwest. The first storm produced 1.25″ of rain at Seattle where they had several wind gusts to 40 mph. Rainfall totaled 2.82″ at Sheldon WA, 3.10″ at Baker Lake and 3.31″ at Quillayute on the coast. Chinook Pass had a wind gust to 56 mph.

The storm left much of Yellowstone National Park covered in snow. This is a picture they posted on their facebook page.

Farther south, here’s a sunset through scattered clouds and a saguaro cactus at Casa Grande Ruins National Park near Coolidge, Arizona.

Some early season Arctic air slid into the northern U.S. Temperatures the past couple mornings had dipped down to -1 in Minnesota and -12 in North Dakota.

Here’s forecast high temperatures for today. The cold air lingers from NE. Montana to N. Minnesota, while mild to warm air covers the southern U.S.

Much of the tropics is quiet. There is one tropical storm (Pilar) well southwest of Mexico, moving west away from land. It will eventually weaken to a depression and fade away by the middle of next week.

This is a satellite view of Hurricane Otis as it approached the Mexican Coast. The storm packed winds of 165 mph – a category 5 storm. The storm intensified very rapidly as it approached the coast. The water temperature off the coast was as high as 88 degrees. The official death toll is 46, but there are still 58 people listed as missing, including 11 Americans. Damage estimates are in the billions of dollars. Hard hit was the tourist city of Acapulco.

Also: An intense storm system brought extreme winds to NW Europe. Flooding in Italy. The latest cool snap caused a freeze across much of th south. Macon GA fell to 26 degrees. Volcano erupting in eastern Russia. Can we come inside? Flooding in Brazil. Wow! Too Close!