Midwest Severe Storms

Several severe thunderstorm complexes moved across the Midwest on Sunday. Here’s a list of some peak wind gusts from the storms. There were 3 people injured in Dubuque when their trailer was destroyed by the straight-line thunderstorm winds. Here’s some pics. of damage in Dubuque from the Telegraph Herald.

Storm Reports from Sunday 6/30/19

The map above is storm reports from Sunday. Each red dot is a tornado, each blue dot is wind damage and each green dot is a severe hail report. There were 4 small tornadoes, one in Illinois and 3 in South Dakota. Wind damage was widespread from parts of Minnesota to the Ohio River. The storms hit SE Wisconsin and NE Illinois with wind gusts over 70 mph in places. Hail up to baseball size was reported in southern Minnesota.

Storm in Chicago – pic. from Patrick DeHaan

This pic. is from Patrick DeHaan – our GasBuddy. There were reports of trees and wires down around the Chicago area. The storm delayed the NASCAR race at Chicagoland (video at link).

Also – Check this out – if seeing a toilet erupting hail is on your bucket list, you can cross that one off…here’s the video.