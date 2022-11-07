What will likely be a low-end hurricane is headed toward Florida for the middle of the week (Wed.-Thu.). The storm won’t be as strong as Ian, but it will still be a significant event with the potential for wind damage, heavy rain and flooding.

This is the projected path of the storm from our sister station, WFLA in Tampa. There are two tropical depressions. The one east of the Bahamas is the one that is expected to develop into a hurricane and head northwest into Florida. The storm is then likely to turn and head up the East Coast during the 2nd half of the week.

There is a second disturbance that could very well develop into a tropical storm. The next name to be used is “Nicole”, so one of these two storms will likely to get that name. If both become tropical storms, the second one will be named “Owen”.



Satellite picture of the disturbed area east of the Bahamas.

Here’s the Tropical Weather Outlook, Tropical Weather Discussion from the National Hurricane Center and today’s RECONNAISSANCE FLIGHT PLAN

In the meantime, as I write this at 2:50 am Monday…there are no hurricanes or tropical storms anywhere in the world.