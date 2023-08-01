The pic. above is Fairbanks, Alaska at solar midnight this morning (around 2 am) looking north.

As we start August, daylight in Fairbanks is shortening at the rate of nearly 7 minutes per day. Another fact, the full moon today stays almost completely below the horizon here. I couldn’t see it tonight amid the buildings of downtown Fairbanks.

The warm pattern continues here, but this is a dry climate (only 5.19″ of precipitation here so far this year) and it does cool off at night. Fairbanks had a warm high temperature of 78 yesterday and we’ve dipped to 56 so far this early morning.

Fairbanks has had 16 days in a row with above average temperatures. In April, they had a stretch of 25 consecutive days with below average temperatures.

This can be a very calm place in summer. The average wind speed in July here in Fairbanks was only 4 mph. The highest wind gust in July was just 26 mph.

Precipitation here in July totaled just 0.70″ and there was just one day when they heard a clap of thunder.

The average date of the first measurable snow here in Fairbanks is Oct. 1, though the first snow of the season has come as early as August 29.