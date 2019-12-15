Mid-December Severe Thunderstorms

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Area from the Storm Prediction Center for Monday PM/Night. I’m in Tennessee right now. Could be some storm chasing possibilities southwest of where I am. That’s an Enhanced Outlook (in orange). SPC says: “

Scattered severe storms are expected Monday into Monday night from
the Sabine River Valley through Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and
the western Florida Panhandle. Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes and
isolated hail are all possible."
Significant tornado parameter for Monday PM

Highest chance of tornadoes is in Central Alabama.

