We had a hot stretch from July 17-23 – six consecutive days with high temperatures between 88° and 90° in Grand Rapids – temperatures have cooled back close to or slightly below our now average high temperature of 83°. From July 7-22, Grand Rapids had only 0.18″ of rain. The combination of dry and hot weather meant some crop stress and the need for irrigation for farmers and dragging around the hose for gardeners.

Weekend storms brought significant rainfall. Seven-day rainfall totals for the week ending 7/24 were significant, with 1.7″ in Grand Rapids to as high as 4.21″ in Dowagiac in Cass County.

Corn condition in Michigan 7 24 22 from the USDA

Crop conditions are generally good. Corn is beginning to tassel. Farmers are completing a second cutting of hay. Disease and pest activity has been reported as generally low.

USDA table

There was very isolated damage to fruit trees and crops from thunderstorms last Thursday evening and Saturday night, though the storms brought beneficial rainfall. After the disastrous crop loss that occurred in 2012, West Michigan has had a string of years with average to above average growing seasons.

The Michigan fruit and vegetable harvest is picking up. You can now find juicy Michigan peaches, along with early squash. Tomatoes and peppers are ripening, Harvest of eggplants and early sweet corn was also beginning in some areas. Meanwhile, melon harvest was ramping up, and cucumber and summer squash harvest was strong.

Patronize our local farmers by choosing Michigan fruits and vegetables at your local supermarket and at nearby farm markets and roadside stands.