The May Forecast is in from the Climate Prediction Center. I agree with this forecast (if I didn’t, I wouldn’t put in on the blog). The Temperature Forecast above shows cooler than average over the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes. It’ll be warmer than average across the South and especially from the Southern Plains west into the Southwest.

May Precipitation Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center

The May Precipitation Forecast shows above average rainfall over much of the Eastern U.S. There should be a decent amount of thunderstorm activity and some severe weather from the Ohio and Lower-Mid Mississippi Valley to the Atlantic. Dry weather, drought conditions and a high fire danger for May and much of the summer from the Plains west to the Pacific. Look for an above average number of 100-degree days from Kansas to Texas this summer.