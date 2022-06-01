May was a little warmer than average and near average rainfall. Grand Rapids ended the month 2.3° warmer than average. We had 9 days with high temperatures in the 80s. The warmest temperature of the month was 87° on the 12th and the 31st. The coolest temperature was 36° on the 8th.

We had 4.07″ of rain, with is very close to the average of 4.00″. We had measurable rain on 11 days in May with the wettest day being 26th with 1.32″ of rain. While we had a below average amount of severe weather, we did have an EF3 tornado in Gaylord, the strongest tornado in Michigan in ten years.

The average wind speed was 9.4 mph and the fastest gust was 40 mph on the 20th. I don’t have sunshine data at home, where I’m writing this.. but I’ll add that to this thread when I can get that number. Remember, we had our cloudiest April with just 30% sunshine.