Marginal Risk of Severe Storms Tonight

Pic. above is flooding in Green Bay, Wisconsin from severe thunderstorms. The storms in Wisconsin have produced winds over 60 mph (roof off a hardware store in SE Green Bay), hail up to golfball-size and flooding.

Severe storm sweeping across Green Bay

The Green Bay Airport has had nearly 4″ of rain this week. A lot of that water will get into Lake Michigan.

Severe storm approaching (NE Wisconsin)

The storms will continue moving southeast across West Michigan. If anything, the storms will weaken a bit, though it[‘s still possible that we could see some gusty winds and brief heavy rain. The least likely place to see significant rain is the SW corner of Lower Michigan (New Buffalo) – though still a chance there. Storms are likely north and northeast of G.R. Here’s radar:

Grand Rapids Radar

And Regional Radar:

Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Tonigbt

The update from the Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk across S Wisconsin and part of West Michigan – generally west of a line from Saugatuck to Ada to Big Rapids. SPC says: “…this is where isolated marginally severe storms are possible. A weakening trend is expected with the loss of heating, thus the threat may only exist for a couple hours.