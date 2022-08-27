The Weather Prediction Center has W. Michigan in the Marginal Risk Area for heavy rainfall for Day 3 (Sunday PM thru Monday AM). They say: “Noted a general shift to the north/northeast among the latest guidance on where the highest QPF (quantitative precipitation forecast) is expected. Previous WPC QPF had it focused over northern Illinois, northwest Indiana, southern Wisconsin and southern Lake Michigan and now it placed over east-central Wisconsin, northern Lake Michigan and northern parts of the Michigan “mitten”.

In the meantime, it’ll be dry today (Sat.) and probably at least Sunday AM. A cool front comes thru Monday evening (probably with an area of showers and thunderstorms), then it turns cooler and less humid for Tuesday – Thursday with high temps. in the low-mid 70’s. We could see a morning or two with low temps. in the mid-upper 40s.

About 1/2 hour after sunset at Michigan City, Indiana (pic. taken from the lighthouse).

Daylight continues to shorten at the rate of about 2 1/2 minutes per day. The sunrise today (Sat.) is at 7:01 am and the sunset at 8:25 pm. We have lost nearly 2 hours of daylight since the Summer Solstice back on June 21.