We have a Marginal Risk of a severe thunderstorm today in Southern Lower Michigan. The Marginal Risk Area (in dark green on the map) is generally areas south of US 10. It also includes NE Indiana and all of Ohio southeast to the Carolinas.

Percent chance of a severe wind report within 25 miles of a given point.

This is mainly for an isolated report of strong winds/wind damage. The chance of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point is less than 2% – there’s a similar very low chance of severe criteria hail (less than 5%). SPC says: “Initial (thunderstorm) redevelopment should occur nearer the upper low — i.e. across Lower Michigan and parts of the Midwest — where somewhat steeper lapse rates aloft will reside…strong flow aloft surrounding the upper low suggests some potential for organized storms/storm clusters, along with attendant/local potential for a few strong to severe wind gusts.”

I’ll update this thread around early afternoon.

.”