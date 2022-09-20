The Storm Prediction Center has W. Michigan in a Marginal (Level 1) Risk Area for this PM/evening. The main threats are isolated hail and strong wind.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for 9 20 22 Tuesday

West Michigan is in a Marginal Risk Area for a potential severe thunderstorm for late today and this evening. This is for an isolated report of hail or strong winds. The storms will be touched off by a rather strong cold front that will bring the coolest air since last May.

The overnight run of the GFS model gives Grand Rapids a high of just 62 on Tuesday. The air may be cold enough for some lake-effect rain showers.

So far, this month of September has been 2.7 degrees warmer than average. Only 4 of 19 days have been cooler than average. Grand Rapids (Ford Airport) has had just 0.48″ of rain this month (average-to-date is 2.09″. It’s also been a calm month with an average wind speed of just 6.5 mph.