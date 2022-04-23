The above image is the Severe Weather Forecast Map for Sunday (4/24). Much of Lower Michigan is in the Marginal (or Low) Risk Area. SPC says: “Strong to isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible from late morning into early evening from the Middle Mississippi Valley into parts of IN and Lower MI. Where any pockets of stronger heating can occur, resulting in greater low-level instability, a tornado or two also will be possible. The strength of shear should aid in isolated organized cells/line segments with an attendant threat for strong gusts.”

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Saturday 4 23

Today (Sat.) there is a risk of severe thunderstorms from Canada to Mexico, with the greatest threat in the yellow Slight Risk Area. Thunderstorms are not likely in Michigan this Saturday or Saturday night.

Tornado Warning count through Thursday 4/21

Here’s the number of tornado warnings issued by state for Jan. 1 – April 21. Tornadoes have been concentrated in the Southern U.S. with Mississippi and Alabama leading the list.