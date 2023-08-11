There is a Marginal (level 1) Risk of a Severe Thunderstorm in West Michigan this Friday. Here is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center:

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Friday, August 11, 2023

The Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction shows a Slight Risk Area (in yellow on the map above) from Minnesota and Wisconsin south to the Ohio River. This is level 2 on the risk scale. Lower Michigan is in the dark green-colored Marginal Risk Area (level 1). This is mainly for isolated strong thunderstorm winds and (mostly) small hail.