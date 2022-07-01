Today (Fri.) there is a Marginal (or Low) Risk of a severe t-storm southeast of a line from South Bend IN to Lansing MI. This would include Battle Creek, Jackson, Coldwater and Hillsdale. The main threat would be very isolated strong wind and hail. SPC says: “…Missouri northeastward to near Detroit, Michigan have 0-6 km shear in the 30 to 40 knot range. This, along with steep low-level lapse rates of 7.0 to 8.0 C/km, could be enough for an isolated severe threat. Damaging wind gusts and hail will be possible with the stronger storms.”

Radar

Severe Storm Reports from Thursday June 30, 2022

Wind damage was reported in Upper Michigan near Au Train, Granite Island, Harvey and L’Anse.

Severe hail reports from Upper Michigan Thursday

Here’s severe hail reports from the U.P. Thursday, June 30th, 2022. There are pics. of the hail at the Marquette NWS facebook page. (comment section).

Weekend Forecast

Weekend Forecast – Mostly sunny and dry Saturday…Slight chance of a shower/thundershower on Sunday…Chance of a shower or t-shower Monday (best chance in PM and it’s only a “chance”. Afternoon temperatures in the 80s – a touch cooler near Lake Michigan. Lake Michigan swim risk moderate today and low over the weekend.

ALSO: Hurricane coming into China. Nice Alabama sunrise this Fri. Very thin crescent moon.