The Storm Prediction Center says: “Thunderstorms associated with wind damage will be possible across parts of the mid Mississippi Valley on Monday.” (and Monday evening/night in West Michigan).

The Severe Weather Outlook Map shows a Slight Risk Area from NE Missouri across Illinois to far NW Indiana. The Marginal Risk extends up to a line from Manistee to Lansing to Coldwater. The primary threat will be isolated strong wind. More from SPC: “A couple of clusters of storms are forecast to organize in northeast Missouri and northwest Illinois…should be favorable for line segments with wind-damage potential.”

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

The Severe Weather Outlook Map for Tuesday shows a Marginal Risk that covers Berrien County, part of Southern Lake Michigan, NW Indiana and much of northern and central Illinois. The rest of Michigan is in the (light green) General (not severe) thunderstorm outlook.

Percent of Average Rainfall over the Past 30 Days

The map above shows the percent of average rainfall over the past 30 days. Rainfall amounts have been significantly higher south of Grand Rapids than to the north. Less than half of average rainfall has fallen in Ludington, Big Rapids and Mount Pleasant. This is where we need the rain the most.

