The Storm Prediction Center has included much of Lower Michigan in a Marginal (or low) risk of a severe thunderstorm Monday PM/night. SPC says: “…have included a fairly broad Marginal Risk across much of the Midwest into the upper Great Lakes region to account for one or more convective clusters that could develop and become capable of producing isolated large hail and damaging winds.

The weather should be good for the fireworks (etc.) this evening and tonight. I’d put the chance of rain at about 15% for tomorrow PM/night – so high chance that Sunday will be a dry day. If we get rain on Monday, it would be PM or night and that’s a big “if”. We may get through Monday without any rain. Any severe weather Monday PM/night would be very isolated. We actually have a better chance of catching a storm Tuesday/Tuesday night.

So, enjoy this beautiful summer weekend. I’ll update the blog when I can. I’m doing the evening weather shift today (Sat.) and tomorrow. I’ll be on at 6, 10 and 11 with an update..