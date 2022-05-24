There will be a Low or Marginal Risk of a severe thunderstorm today (Wed.) and Thursday for a portion of S. Lower Michigan. The map above is the Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for later today (Wed.). The Marginal Risk is generally south of a line from Grand Rapids to Jackson. SPC says: “Isolated to scattered thunderstorms should develop…by Wednesday afternoon. Weak to locally moderate instability and adequate deep-layer shear should promote mainly multicell clusters capable of producing isolated damaging winds and perhaps some hail.”
Thursday there will be a Low or Marginal Risk of a severe thunderstorm south of a line from South Bend IN to Grand Rapids to Flint. For Thursday, SPC says: “Isolated wind damage/hail appear to be the primary hazards with the stronger storms.”
We’ll be tracking the storms.
Daylight continues to lengthen. Sunrise is now at 6:10 am and sunset at 9:08 this Wednesday. That gives us almost 15 hours of daylight. We’ve had a cloudy week. The last 6 days have brought us just 27% of possible sunshine. Remember we just had the cloudiest April ever with just 30% sunshine. The average high/low is now up to 73°/51°.
Tuesday evening the temperature at the S. Haven Airport was 67° with an east wind (off the land). Just several miles away at the beach, the temperature was 51° with a NW wind off the cooler water. The water temp. at the S. Haven buoy was back down to 50° late Tuesday.