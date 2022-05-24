There will be a Low or Marginal Risk of a severe thunderstorm today (Wed.) and Thursday for a portion of S. Lower Michigan. The map above is the Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for later today (Wed.). The Marginal Risk is generally south of a line from Grand Rapids to Jackson. SPC says: “Isolated to scattered thunderstorms should develop…by Wednesday afternoon. Weak to locally moderate instability and adequate deep-layer shear should promote mainly multicell clusters capable of producing isolated damaging winds and perhaps some hail.”

Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Thursday

Thursday there will be a Low or Marginal Risk of a severe thunderstorm south of a line from South Bend IN to Grand Rapids to Flint. For Thursday, SPC says: “Isolated wind damage/hail appear to be the primary hazards with the stronger storms.”

We’ll be tracking the storms.

Sunset at South Haven Tuesday Evening

Daylight continues to lengthen. Sunrise is now at 6:10 am and sunset at 9:08 this Wednesday. That gives us almost 15 hours of daylight. We’ve had a cloudy week. The last 6 days have brought us just 27% of possible sunshine. Remember we just had the cloudiest April ever with just 30% sunshine. The average high/low is now up to 73°/51°.

Tuesday evening the temperature at the S. Haven Airport was 67° with an east wind (off the land). Just several miles away at the beach, the temperature was 51° with a NW wind off the cooler water. The water temp. at the S. Haven buoy was back down to 50° late Tuesday.