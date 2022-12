A major storm will bring heavy snow, very strong wind and hazardous driving to parts of the Central and Eastern U.S. later this week. It’s possible that the storm could bring blizzard conditions to parts of the Great Lakes. It certainly will bring us some snow and some hefty wind gusts (40-50 mph?).

This is from the Sun. PM forecast discussion of the Detroit NWS: “…THE LONGWAVE PATTERN OVER NOAM SEEMS VERY CONDUCIVE FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A MAJOR WINTER STORM …THROUGH THE CENTRAL CONTINENTAL U.S. AND PIVOTS NORTHEAST INTO THE GREAT LAKES BY FRIDAY. IN FACT, GIVEN THE STRENGTHEN OF THE UPPER JET STREAM DRIVING THIS WHOLE PROCESS…AND THE DEGREE OF ARCTIC AIR IN PLACE TO PHASE INTO THE SYSTEM, THIS COULD VERY WELL END UP BEING A HISTORIC WINTER STORM FOR THE REGION , …SOMEWHERE IN OHIO VALLEY TO SOUTHERN/CENTRAL GREAT LAKES.”

"...MODEL CONSENSUS...HAS FURTHER TIGHTENED TO SUGGEST THE MAIN DEVELOPMENT OF THE CYCLONE WILL OCCUR IN THE GENERAL VICINITY OF THE CENTRAL/SOUTHERN GREAT LAKES." "... THE WORSE CASE (AND HONESTLY QUITE REALISTIC) SCENARIO WOULD BE LIFE THREATENING WINTER STORM CONDITIONS (ESSENTIALLY A BLIZZARD) IF THE HEAVY SNOW, STRONG WINDS AND BITTER COLD AIR COME TOGETHER OVER THE AREA AS THE POTENTIAL BOMBING PHASE OF THE CYCLOGENESIS OCCURS. LESS SEVERE CONDITIONS WOULD OCCUR IF THIS LOW WERE TO FORM SUCH THAT THE AREA IS "DRY SLOTTED, WARM SLOTTED, OR BOTH" AND THE PRECIPITATION INTENSITY IS DIMINISHED/DISRUPTED AND THE COLDER AIR AND STRONGEST WINDS ARE DELAYED/DISRUPTED TO SOME DEGREE. A WEAKER EVOLUTION OF THE SURFACE CYCLONE COULD ALSO THEORETICALLY LESSEN THE IMPACTS TO A MORE TYPICAL MODERATE OR STRONG WINTER STORM. EVEN WITH ALL OF THESE CONSIDERATIONS, THE FORECAST STRENGTH OF THIS SYSTEM SUGGESTS THAT IMPACTS SHOULD BE RELATIVELY SIGNIFICANT FOR THE AREA EVEN IF ALL FACTORS DO NOT COME TOGETHER IDEALLY FOR A WINTER STORM FOCUSED OVER/NEAR THE IMMEDIATE FORECAST AREA." "THIS STORM HAS A POTENTIAL TO BE VERY DISRUPTIVE FOR HOLIDAY TRAVEL HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND. WITH A SUBSTANTIAL SHOT OF ARCTIC AIR FUNNELING INTO THE REGION WITH AND IN THE WAKE OF THE SYSTEM, HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL LIKELY EXTEND OUT SEVERAL DAYS FROM THE MAIN "EVENT" WHICH SEEMS TO BE CENTER ON THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY AT THIS TIME."

Sunday PM run of the GFS weather computer forecast for Friday 1 pm 12/23.

Here’s one of our forecast models. This is for 1 pm Friday afternoon. There is an elongated and deep surface low pressure from Indiana to Western Lake Erie. Moderate to heavy snow could be falling in West Michigan. Where the black lines (isobars) come together, very strong winds would be blowing and likely causing considerable blowing and drifting snow.

From the Grand Rapids NWS: “…MODELS CONTINUE TO WIND UP A DEEP LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM OVER THE GREAT LAKES REGION THURSDAY INTO SATURDAY. TIMING AND STRENGTH DIFFERENCES EXIST AND MUCH CAN CHANGE OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS CONCERNING THIS STORM SO CONTINUED CLOSE MONITORING WILL BE NEEDED. TRENDS HERE IN THE CWA (West Michigan) ARE A LITTLE WARMER…WITH THE MODELS SHOWING THE LOW LEVEL THERMAL RIDGE ADVECTING IN FROM THE SOUTHEAST. HOW FAR INTO THE CWA THIS FEATURE GETS IS STILL UNCLEAR…HOWEVER IT DOES LOOK LIKE IT WILL IMPACT THE PRECIPITATION TYPE AND OVERALL SNOW AMOUNTS. THIS WOULD RESULT IN A PERIOD OF RAIN/OR MIXED PRECIPITATION FOR THE FIRST HALF OF THE STORM IF IT WERE TO VERIFY. THURSDAY INTO THE START OF FRIDAY…CLEARLY THOUGH AS THE SYSTEM PULLS AWAY FRIDAY AND DEEPENS FURTHER…THE ARRIVAL OF THE ARCTIC AIR ON THE BACKSIDE OF IT WILL GENERATE WINTER IMPACTS…SOME OF WHICH COULD BE SIGNIFICANT. MANY ENSEMBLE MEMBERS FROM THE MODELS INDICATE GUSTS OVER 35 MPH ARE LIKELY TO OCCUR ALONG WITH FALLING TEMPERATURES AND INCREASING SNOW. THE HAZARDOUS WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE SHOWN TO CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY. HIGH WINDS…FALLING SNOW AND SUB ZERO WIND CHILLS LOOK POSSIBLE.”

From the Northern Indiana NWS: “IT IS CLEAR THAT THERE IS GOING TO BE SIGNIFICANT HOLIDAY TRAVEL IMPACTS FROM SNOW, WIND AND WIND CHILLS EVEN IF PORTIONS OF THE FORECAST AREA DO NOT TAKE A DIRECT HIT.

GUIDANCE OVERALL IS ON BOARD WITH THE SFC LOW RAPIDLY DEEPENING OVER IN, WITH SOMEWHAT QUICK OCCLUSION OCCURRING OVER OR JUST NORTH OF THE LOCAL AREA. THIS WOULD FAVOR A WINTRY MIX OR JUST A PERIOD OF RAIN INITIALLY ON THURSDAY BEFORE CHANGING OVER TO ALL WIND DRIVEN SNOW THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY. THE WIND AND WIND CHILL POTENTIAL IS ALSO SOMETHING TO TAKE SERIOUS INTO FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT GIVEN A COMBINATION OF A VERY STRONG KINEMATIC FIELD AND THE UNDERCUTTING OF FRESH ARCTIC AIR. TRAVEL COULD BECOME NEARLY IMPOSSIBLE IN SOME PORTIONS OF THE REGION IF THIS ALL COMES TOGETHER JUST RIGHT. VERY COLD AND BREEZY WITH LES/BLOWING SNOW TO FOLLOW INTO SATURDAY."