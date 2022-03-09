Mainly Light Snow Thu. Night-Saturday, Saturday Coldest Day

A weak and dry cool front comes thru this (Wed.) AM. It may be a touch on the breezy side in open areas with temps. climbing up near 40 this PM.

A stronger cold front will bring a brief shot of Arctic air. With the front we could see some light snow and behind the front, there will be lake-effect snow showers. The wind will be north-northwest. so areas north of Whitehall and south of Holland are likely to see a bit more snow, but most accumulations will be light, maybe 1-3″. Saturday will be a chilly day, with temperatures only in the 20s, but we should bounce back quickly to 40 on Sunday. The overnight run of the GFSX gives Grand Rapids 53 next Tue. and 54 on Wed.

Above is the 72-hour snowfall forecast from the Weather Prediction Center. Snow centered on PA and NY early in the weekend will cause some slippery driving. The band of snow across NE and KS is welcome moisture in an area that has had a dry winter. Look for more lake effect around Lake Superior. While our snow has pretty much melted, there’s plenty of snow up north. Snow depth: Kalkaska 8″, Gaylord 10″, Marquette 27″, S. Ste. Marie 29″, Munising 31″.

Here’s some snowfall totals from Monday (3/7).

Season snowfall: Grand Rapids 67.2″ (4″ below average-to-date), Muskegon 50.5″ (30.7″ below average-to-date). Lansing 52.1″ (7.1″ above average-to-date), Flint 53.1″ (7.4″ above average-to-date), Detroit 39.6″ (0.1″ below average-to-date). S. Ste. Marie 127.0″ (23.7″ above average-to-date), Marquette 175.1″ (17.3″ above average-to-date).

Other season snowfall totals: Holland 74.3″, Hart 72.0″ (there has been more snow both north an south of Muskegon), Augusta 60.0″, Scottville 58.7″, Fremont 53.3″, Hastings 51.1″.

So far, the year 2022 has averaged 2.57 degrees colder than average in Grand Rapids. The winters of 2020-22 were the coldest 2-year winter period since 2013-15.

On March 8, we have the greatest temperature difference between the record high temperature and record low temperature of any date of the year. The record high temp. is 78 set in 2000 and the record low temp. is -13 set in 1944. That’s a difference of 91 degrees. The average high temperature for this March 9 is now up to 42 (average low temp. is 24).

March 8 was also the 5th anniversary of a wind event that downed trees and power lines across Lower Michigan and took the roof off a building in Clarksville MI.

Also: National High/Low temps for Tuesday March 08: 91° at Plant City, FL, 9 miles east of Dundee, FL, Silver Lake, FL; -32° at Antero Reservoir, CO – that’s a 123-degree temperature difference. Sunrise over Lake Mendota (I spent 4 1/2 years living one block from Lake Mendota).

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Wed. 3/9 – Severe storms possible from the Florida panhandle to southeast NC.

