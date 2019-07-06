Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake in So. California – Fires, Injuries

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake occurred Friday evening at 11:19 pm EDT (8:19 pm local time). The quake was significantly bigger and lasted longer than the Thursday earthquake. This quake was also much closer to the surface. It was felt throughout California, into Nevada, W. Arizona and down into Mexico. There are some major fires and some injuries. Once again, the most significant damage appears to be in the town of Ridgecrest. Power is out in Ridgecrest – a total of 7,711 customers are without power. Building damage…here’s a very significant crack in State Road 178. Camera rockin’ at the San Diego Padres game. This shaking was 150+ miles from the center of the quake – about 1/2-way between L.A. and San Diego. According to the California Institute of Technology, there have been roughly 1,700 aftershocks in the area since Thursday’s earthquake.

Check out this swimming pool during the earthquake. Look at the swinging lights in this video – this is down near Palm Springs, +120 miles from the center of the quake. Water coming out of pool in L.A. – nearly 150 miles from the epicenter. More pool video – up north in Bakersville. Felt in Reno – 300 miles away. Homes shifted, foundation cracks, retaining walls down. TV anchors stop newscast during quake.

