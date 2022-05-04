There are going to be a lot of severe thunderstorms and probably tornadoes in the next week. Looks like most or all of them will miss Michigan. There is a significant Moderate Risk of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in parts of N. Texas and SW. Oklahoma.
SPC says: “Numerous severe thunderstorms are expected across parts of the southern Great Plains this afternoon through tonight. A few strong tornadoes and giant hail is most probable across the southeast Texas Panhandle into portions of southwest Oklahoma and north Texas.”.
This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Thu. 5/5/22. The primary Enhanced Risk has shifted east to include NE Texas, NW Louisiana, much of Arkansas and a small part of SE Oklahoma.
This will continue to be an active month for severe storms and tornadoes. We’ll have to continue to monitor the severe threat with the warm and more humid air moving back into Michigan next week.
