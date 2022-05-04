There are going to be a lot of severe thunderstorms and probably tornadoes in the next week. Looks like most or all of them will miss Michigan. There is a significant Moderate Risk of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in parts of N. Texas and SW. Oklahoma.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Wed. PM/night

SPC says: “Numerous severe thunderstorms are expected across parts of the southern Great Plains this afternoon through tonight. A few strong tornadoes and giant hail is most probable across the southeast Texas Panhandle into portions of southwest Oklahoma and north Texas.”.

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Thu. 5/5/22. The primary Enhanced Risk has shifted east to include NE Texas, NW Louisiana, much of Arkansas and a small part of SE Oklahoma.

Severe Weather Risk Map for Fri. 5/6. There is a Slight Risk area from the Gulf of Mexico north into Tennessee.

Saturday (5/6), the Severe Weather Risk Area shifts back to the Plains. I expect by Saturday, the risk area will be larger.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Sunday and Sunday night (5/8). Systems are moving very slow and the Risk Aea is centered slightly farther east into SW Iowa and NW Missouri. Again, I think this risk area will be bigger by Sunday.

Severe Weather Risk Area for Monday 5/9. The Risk Area is a little bigger and centered a little farther to north and east.

This will continue to be an active month for severe storms and tornadoes. We’ll have to continue to monitor the severe threat with the warm and more humid air moving back into Michigan next week.

Hope you have a wonderful evening.